Hawaii Captain’s Dog Barks with Joy as Humpback Whale Greets Her | WATCH

Viral Video: In a heartwarming moment, a golden retriever named Macy, the loyal companion of a Hawaii boat captain, had a special whale-watching experience over the weekend. Chrissy Lovitt, who rebuilt her whale-watching tour business after the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, captured the unforgettable moment when Macy, 11, greeted a humpback whale that swam right up to their boat.

The video shows Macy barking excitedly as the whale approaches their boat about two miles off the coast of Lahaina. The whale’s head rises from the water and appears to look at the happy dog. Lovitt, a boat captain for 25 years, said, "He heard her barking and swam over to meet her. And it was the best day of her life."

Macy has always been fascinated by whales, but they had never paid attention to her. This time, however, the whale seemed to respond to her excitement, making it a very special moment for both Macy and Lovitt.

Lovitt’s business had just started growing when the Lahaina wildfire destroyed her boats and equipment in August 2023. She and her partner had to escape to the ocean on a boat and help the U.S. Coast Guard rescue people. Despite the loss, Lovitt reopened her business in December, offering free whale-watching tours to wildfire survivors in hopes of helping them heal.

As whale-watching season comes to an end, Lovitt is happy with the success of her business and grateful for moments like this one. "She’s obsessed with sea life and whales," Lovitt said. "This was on her bucket list, and I’m so happy it happened."