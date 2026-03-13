Love In Times of War: Holding Rifles In Hand, Iranian Couple Exchange Wedding Vows

Tehran: Amidst the chaos of war, an Iranian couple got married in an unusual setting, while sitting on top of an ammunition box. As US-Israeli bombs continue to rain on Tehran and other Iranian cities, the couple's unexpected attempt to turn a military setting into wedding venue has attracted massive attention.

A video of the wedding showed the couple holding rifles as they sat atop an ammunition case with a mounted machine gun placed beside them. Armed supporters stood behind the pair as they exchanged vows, turning the unusual setting into a powerful visual symbol.

The ceremony, staged in a militarised backdrop in the middle of a road, appeared to reflect public displays of defiance and solidarity with Iran’s leadership during wartime. On the other hand, many viewed it as propaganda-style messaging highlighting support for the government amid the ongoing conflict.

The video of the wedding celebration garnered massive reaction on social media, with a netizen saying, "Replacing the wedding cake with crates of ammo. What a time to be alive!" Another said, "Stay strong. I hope you win against this war crime from the West against your people."

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An X user commented, “First time seeing this what a brave woman.”

Iran was attacked by the United States of America and Israel on February 28, following which it retaliated, launching attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

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In 2024, several members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces got married in Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

Anastasiia and Viacheslav

Lesia Ivashchenko, a member of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, was seen wiping her tears at her wedding with Valerii Fylymonov at a checkpoint in Kyiv. She was seen wearing a white veil paired with her military uniform.