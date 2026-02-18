‘Animal Quota Se Aaya Hai’: Dog Sits In IIT Bombay Classroom, Internet Laughs | WATCH

Mumbai: In a premier institution known for its academic standards and competitive atmosphere, a new "topper" has emerged at IIT Bombay, and he has four legs.

A viral video capturing a stray dog confidently seated atop a classroom table has taken social media by storm, offering a rare, light-hearted glimpse into life at one of India’s most prestigious engineering campuses.

The clip, which has gathered millions of views since being posted earlier this week, was shared on Instagram by a user named Piyush Jaiswal.

It captures a scene from inside a packed lecture hall where, after rows of focused students, a calm, unbothered dog stands tall on a desk.

The dog, dubbed "Dogesh Bhai" by the user, appears entirely at home, surveying the room as if he was ready to lead the lecture rather than attend it.

The Internet Reacts with Wit

The internet was quick to respond with a bag of humorous commentary. Students and alumni alike chimed in, noting the dog's apparent confidence in a setting that usually inspires stress.

"Even Dogesh Bhai cracked IIT before me," one user commented, reflecting the sentiment of thousands of aspirants.

"He looks more confident than half the class," another commented, while a third user stated, “At least someone is attending lectures seriously.”

A fourth user's comment read, "Attendance lag gayi kya?" (Is the attendance marked?) and "This is the real topper of IIT Bombay" highlighted the relatable irony of a relaxed animal in a high-pressure environment.

A Familiar Sight on Campus

While the sight of a dog on a desk is unusual, stray animals are a common part of the campus ecosystem.

IIT Bombay has a long history of coexisting with local wildlife, from the famous campus leopards to the friendly stray dogs that often trail students to the canteen.