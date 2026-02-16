‘Humanity Still Alive’: Man’s Kind Act for Elderly Woman Cleaning Cars Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

In a heartwarming incident that has struck a chord with millions online, an elderly woman seen cleaning cars by the roadside was surprised with a generous act of kindness by philanthropist and social media influencer Hussain Mansuri.

The elderly woman was spotted washing dusty car mats and cleaning vehicles with quiet determination despite her frail appearance. Moved by her relentless effort, Mansuri decided to stop and interact with her.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mansuri is seen approaching the woman. At one point, a person is shown intentionally smearing dirt and asking her to clean it. As she begins to do so without hesitation, Mansuri stops her and hands her a bundle of money along with a new saree.

Watch the video here:

The woman appears visibly shocked at first, overwhelmed by the unexpected gesture however later she expresses her gratitude and hugs him warmly.

Advertisement

The video has garnered over 1.7 million likes and 55.1K comments. Sharing the clip, Mansuri captioned the post, “Maa se bada koi yodha nahi hota (There is no warrior greater than a mother).”

Netizens react

This video quickly gained traction and earned widespread praise online.

Advertisement

One wrote, “Humanity is still alive.”

The second user said, “How can people leave their mom like this?"

The third user commented, “That smileee is irreplaceable.”