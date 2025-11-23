Donald Trump's New Winter Look Goes Viral, Netizens Say He's 'Copying' Zohran Mamdani's Style | Image: X

US President Donald Trump's appearance in a plush burgundy scarf and oversized black overcoat over the weekend quickly went viral, as social media users immediately compared his new look to the signature style of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. This fashion comparison surfaced just hours after the two met at the White House on Friday, a meeting that ended unexpectedly well.

During the meeting, Trump not only praised Mamdani but also refuted key Republican attack lines against him, even stating it was "okay" for Mamdani to have previously described him as a "fascist."

How did Netizens react to this:

Now, X users are convinced that Trump may be drawing fashion inspiration from Mamdani after he was seen wearing the deep-red neckwear with an oversized black overcoat while heading to Marine One.

“Quite a look for Trump today,” a social media user wrote while sharing a clip of the president.

Another user added, “Yikes! Today, Donald Trump looks like a cross between Emperor Palpatine and Don Corleone! Zohran Mamdani really effed him up.”

“He meets with Mamdani one time and immediately tries to step his swag up,” a netizen wrote.

“No way he’s copying the look,” another user posted alongside an older image of Mamdani in a burgundy turtleneck and blazer.

One X user said, “No way he's out here doing Zohran Mamdani cosplay,” while another joked, “It’s called the Mamdani. Trump dressed up for his crush”.

“Bro met Mamdani and decided that overcoats and fall palette sweaters were The Move going forward,” commented one user.

Trump-Mamdani meeting

On Friday, Trump publicly expressed his support for Mayor-elect Mamdani, stating that he wants him to succeed. Following a highly anticipated meeting, Trump said he would "feel very comfortable" with Mamdani running New York and does not foresee cutting off funding for the country's most populous city.

“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him,” Trump said of Mamdani in a press conference.

“I want New York City to be great,” he added.