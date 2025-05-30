‘Sick and Gross’: Dr. Squatch Drops Limited-Edition Fantasy Soap Infused with Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater - Fans Are Losing It

Viral: Have you ever wanted to bathe in the same water as your celebrity crush? No, right, because that is a filthy obsession. Well, a brand's announcement to launch soaps with droplets of celebrity bath water this summer has shocked the world.

Dr. Squatch, a men's personal care brand, has come forward with quite a bizarre marketing strategy. The brand has collaborated with Hollywood star Sydney Sweeny and is ready to launch a batch of limited-edition soap that will have droplets of her bathwater!

Secret Behind the Bathwater Soap

The Euphoria star, Sydney, had done an ad campaign for natural body wash for men with Dr. Squatch earlier this year. The sensual ad promoted - "Dr. Squatch body wash for men who prefer natural - and took the internet by storm.

Now the brand is back with "Bathwater Bliss", a limited-edition soap infused with exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and a splash of Sweeney's bath water from the earlier commercial. The repurposed bathwater will be made into just 5,000 bars of soap for interested people to lather themselves up in its bubbly magic. However, who will buy such a soap is a question worth addressing.

Marketing Gimmick?

Dr. Squatch in collaboration with Sweeny is ready to cash in on fan obsession that might just be the wildest marketing move of 2025. The brand has launched full-blown bold comedic claims to attract as many disgustingly distorted minds as possible.

According to the brand, the soap "channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub." That was a snappy shift from "men who prefer natural" to “Sweeney's Bathtub.”

Here's How to Buy Bathwater Bliss

For the curious minds out there, Bathwater Bliss soap, priced at $8, will be available at noon from June 6. The soap will exclusively be sold through Dr. Squatch and is arguably expected to go out of stock soon.

According to Dr. Squatch, "100 lucky winners will be chosen to own the only bricc made with Sydney Sweeney’s very own bathwater. Enter the giveaway, then mark your calendar for the full drop — you won’t want to miss this!"

Is This What People Want?

Though the bubbly surprise was very well received by many fans of the Sydney Sweeney, others questioned the sanity of whoever thinks of this as a great deal. Netizens expressed disappointment over how capitalism is turning the market around with its bizarre approach.