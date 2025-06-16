‘Drink Kaveri Water, Speak Kannada’: Tibetan Man’s Fluency In Local Language Wins People’s Praise

Bengaluru: A video of a Tibetan man speaking fluent Kannada has gone viral on social media, winning praise from people across Karnataka.

In the video, filmed on a Bengaluru street, the man says that he has been living in Bengaluru for a long time and expresses how much the language has become part of his life. “I know a lot of Tibetans who speak Kannada more than their mother tongue,” he said adding “people respect me a lot when I speak in Kannada. They feel proud that an outsider is speaking the local language.”

Drink Kaveri Water, Speak Kannada

What grabbed the attention of most viewers was his comment dismissing the phrase “Kannada gottilla” (I don’t know Kannada). “There is no such thing as Kannada gottilla. After drinking Kaveri water, you speak Kannada automatically,” he commented with a smile.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Moment

The video has gone viral on many social media platforms, with numerous people commenting that it was inspiring a foreigner was able to speak their language so well and with affection. Others said it was a great example of unity and respect for local culture.

