Viral Stunt Gone Wrong: Amroha Man Lands in ICU after Kissing Cobra

Amroha: A viral video shows a shocking incident from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, a man attempting to show off with a cobra snake ended up in the ICU with his life in danger. The episode unfolded in Haiwatpur Gosain village under the Gajraula police station region, where a man named Jitendra alias Jeetu, a private lineman in the Electricity Department attempted a risky stunt with a deadly cobra.

According to the locals, Jeetu saw the cobra emerge from a crack in the wall and decided to capture it, not to make sure it doesn't endanger others but to entertain the camera. Attempting to show his courage, he wrapped the cobra around his neck. Next, he did the unimaginable- he put the cobra next to his mouth and began licking it with his tongue.

The clip depicts Jeetu teasing the cobra repeatedly by putting it near his mouth repeatedly. In the clip, he can be seen with the cobra around his neck, and his tongue in front of the reptile. He then proceeds to kiss the cobra. Just when we think he's done, he does it once again, keeping the cobra right above his tongue.

But the cobra had the last laugh, biting him on the tongue as soon as his grip loosened. Initially, it seemed that Jeetu was not affected by the poison, the venom kicked in soon, and he became unconscious.

Admitted to ICU, Condition Serious

He was hurriedly taken to a private hospital in Gajraula to get first aid, from where doctors referred him to a higher center. He is currently admitted in the ICU, and his condition is still critical.