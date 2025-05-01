sb.scorecardresearch
  • Viral Video: Policeman Slaps Female Tourist in Nainital, Sparks Public Outrage

Updated May 1st 2025, 08:23 IST

Viral Video: Policeman Slaps Female Tourist in Nainital, Sparks Public Outrage

A viral video from Nainital, Uttarakhand, shows a policeman slapping a female tourist, sparking outrage online and raising concerns about police conduct.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Viral Video Shows Policeman Slapping Delhi Tourist in Nainital, Sparks Outrage
Viral Video Shows Policeman Slapping Delhi Tourist in Nainital, Sparks Outrage | Image: X

Viral Video: A shocking video from Nainital, Uttarakhand, showing a policeman slapping a female tourist has gone viral, causing anger online and raising questions about police behavior.

The incident happened near the Ramgarh outpost and was filmed by the tourist’s group. In the video, the policeman, identified as U.N. Gulab Kamboj, stops the group for not wearing helmets while riding a scooty. Things quickly escalate when the officer slaps the person filming, causing the camera to shake.

The tourists, a group of friends from Delhi, express their frustration in the video. One of them says, “We came all the way from Delhi to visit Nainital, and the police stopped us just for not wearing helmets.” The video, lasting just about a minute, ends with the women visibly upset and the situation getting tense.

Social Media Reacts

The video was posted by @Cyber_Huntss on X, where it has gained over 2 lakh views and thousands of reactions. The post criticized the policeman’s actions and called for action from the Uttarakhand government.

Some people were angry at the officer for using physical force, while others said the tourists should have been more cooperative.

One comment asked, “How did they get so much courage? What has been done so far?”

Uttarakhand Police Respond

The Uttarakhand Police quickly responded, saying the incident happened during a routine vehicle check. They explained that the scooty had no number plate, lacked registration documents, and the passenger wasn’t wearing a helmet. The police acknowledged the altercation and promised to investigate.

They said, “We are looking into the matter and will take action as per the rules against anyone found guilty whether it’s the driver, the policeman, or the vehicle owner.”

The police assured the public that the Nainital Police will conduct a fair investigation and maintain law and order.

Published May 1st 2025, 08:23 IST