Drunk Man Misbehaves On Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo Flight, Airline Takes Action

New Delhi: An incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 6571 from Delhi to Kolkata on Monday, 1 September where a passenger, reportedly a lawyer seated in seat 31D, was found to be intoxicated during the flight. He consumed alcohol excessively, behaved aggressively toward the flight attendants, and disturbed fellow passengers.

IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata Flight Incident

A confrontation reportedly occurred between a passenger and the crew on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata. Both parties filed complaints against each other, citing issues such as chanting religious slogans, consuming alcohol onboard, and provoking fellow passengers. The passenger, identified as a lawyer seated in 31D, alleged that airline staff harassed him and denied basic services.

Meanwhile, the crew claimed that the passenger was intoxicated, created a disturbance, and urged other passengers to chant "Har Har Mahadev."

He allegedly attempted to conceal a bottle of soft drink after takeoff and was found to be smelling of alcohol. When questioned by a cabin attendant, he reportedly drank the contents quickly. Upon arrival in Kolkata, the passenger was handed over to security personnel.

IndiGo Responds

According to a statement released by IndiGo on Wednesday, flight 6E 6571 experienced a three-hour delay due to operational reasons, leaving the aircraft stranded at the parking bay in New Delhi. Upon landing in Kolkata, the passenger in question was handed over to security personnel, as confirmed by the airline.

An IndiGo representative also stated that a formal complaint had been filed with the appropriate authorities. The airline reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for all passengers and staff, emphasizing its “zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct.”