Flight Operations to Leh Affected Due to Bad Weather; Advisory Issued

New Delhi: Delhi Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory after inclement weather in Leh disrupted flight operations to the region.

"Due to bad weather conditions in Leh, flight operations to the destination have been affected. We are working closely with all the stakeholders to support passengers and minimise inconvenience. For specific flight information, kindly contact the respective airline," Delhi Airport said in a passenger advisory posted on social media platform X.

Officials said that efforts were underway to ensure that flights resume safely once weather conditions improved.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for several districts across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab, northern Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, southwestern Uttar Pradesh, northwest and eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

The updated nowcast suggests moderate to intense spells of rain in these regions over the next three hours, posing risks of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

According to IMD, the districts under red alert in Jammu and Kashmir include Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar.

In Punjab, the alert covers Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawashahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur. In Himachal Pradesh, districts such as Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Solan are under similar warnings. Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and SAS Nagar have also been placed on alert.

Between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 5:30 am on Wednesday, several regions in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed significant rainfall. The highest was recorded in Reasi at 203 mm, followed closely by Katra at 193 mm, Batote at 157.3 mm, Doda at 114 mm, and Baderwah at 96.2 mm. Jammu city itself received 81 mm, while other stations such as Banihal (95 mm), Ramban (82 mm), Kokernag (68.2 mm), and Pahalgam (55 mm) also saw heavy rainfall.