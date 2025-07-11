'Jaan Jaaye Par Daaru Naa Jaye': Drunk Man Traps Head In Iron Grill Of Liquor Store While Buying Alcohol | WATCH

Drunk man gets head stuck in liquor shop grill while trying to grab alcohol | Image: X

In a desperate attempt to grab alcohol from a closed liquor shop counter, a man ended up getting his head stuck between the iron grills of the store. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of hilarious reactions.

A drunk man was trying to get another bottle when he forced his head through the grill and became trapped. According to reports, the liquor store was shut at the time, and the man got stuck while trying to snatch a bottle from inside.

In the video, the man can be seen struggling as bystanders try to help free him. Despite being stuck and unable to move, he continues to clutch the liquor bottle tightly, refusing to let go even as others attempt to rescue him.

After several minutes of effort, the man was finally freed by the customers around him.

What caught everyone’s attention and laughter was the fact that throughout the chaos, he never once let go of the bottle he was trying to retrieve.

The video, widely shared across social media platforms, drew a flood of reactions. One user quipped, “Apex level ka darubaj hai” (Drunkard of an apex level).

Another user wrote, “Jaan jaaye par daaru naa jaaye” (Life may go, but not the alcohol).