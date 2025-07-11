'Kicked My Mentally Ill 9-Year-Old Out Of House', Says US Woman, Faces Backlash Online

A US woman admitted to kicking her daughter out of the house. | Image: X

In an unsettling revelation, a U.S. woman identified by her TikTok handle @meggles2446 has triggered massive outrage after posting a video admitting to throwing her 9-year-old mentally ill daughter out of the house.

The woman’s statement has gone viral, sparking fierce debate over parenting ethics, child mental health, and the limits of tolerance in family settings.

The now-viral video shows Meggles recounting a series of disturbing incidents involving her daughter, describing her behaviour as violent and dangerous.

She alleged that her daughter once covered her eyes while she was driving, nearly causing a serious accident. In another instance, she claimed the child dropped her 3-month-old sibling from a swing and later threw a candle at his head, requiring stitches.

According to Meggles, the situation continued to worsen, with the child allegedly attacking her cousin with a shoe, hitting her sister with a bat, and hurling a dog crate while the pet was still inside across the room.

Despite trying multiple forms of discipline, the mother said nothing worked, and her daughter’s aggression escalated. “She’s under 10 and can still be molded, but no method worked,not even strict ones,” she explained in the video.

Her claim that she ultimately made the decision to remove the child from the home due to safety concerns drew sharp criticism.

Many users branded her a “Kaliyug mother,” a term referring to moral decline and failed parenting. Others accused her of abandoning a vulnerable child who needed psychological support, not punishment or rejection. “This is not parenting, this is negligence,” wrote one commenter.

While a few users empathized with the challenges of parenting a child with severe behavioural issues, the majority condemned the act as inhumane.

Responding to the criticism she responded, “Those of you who are judging and hating on me for removing my daughter from my household, I want to know what you would have done in these situations, because disciplining my child only made things worse.”

The now viral video has reignited conversations around the boundaries of parental responsibility, the need for mental health intervention for children, and the societal stigma surrounding difficult parenting choices.