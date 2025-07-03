Dubai Delivery Driver Pushes School Bus Stuck In Middle Of Road, Wins Internet | Watch

Video Of Dubai Delivery Driver Pushing School Bus Stuck In Middle Of Road Goes Viral | Image: Instagram

Dubai: A video of a Dubai delivery driver pushing a school bus that got stuck in the middle of the road is winning the hearts on the internet as people are calling him a ‘real hero’. The video was originally posted by a user on Instagram, which was later reposted by other social media platforms.

In the viral video, it was seen how the school bus got stuck in the middle of the road, and a delivery driver stepped out to push it from behind, trying to get it moving again.

The video caption reads, “A delivery driver helps the school bus in Al Furjan.” The viral video is from AI Furjan, a residential area in Dubai. In the video it was seen the delivery driver's uniform signified that he works for a delivery company.

Many people called the delivery driver a “real-life hero” and praised him for his kindness and quick thinking. Users also appreciated him for helping in a situation where most others may have just driven past.

The video has gone viral on social media and received over 72,000 views. Many users showed their reactions in the comment section.

Netizen React

One user commented, “He should be rewarded by the government for every step he pushed.”

“Bless them for their kind gesture.” another added.

“Hero’s of 🇦🇪”, a third user commented.