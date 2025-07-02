Remember when being class monitor felt like a world championship? This video says it all | WATCH | Image: X

Viral Video: Remember when the biggest promotion we dreamt of was holding a chalk and shushing the class? A recent viral video perfectly captures that innocent thrill after a young boy was appointed as the class monitor in his school, and his celebration is winning hearts online.

The video, shared by Instagram handle ‘bgbasheer’, shows the little one proudly announcing his new role with a seriousness only a freshly minted class monitor can carry. What made the clip even more wholesome was the child clarifying that it wasn’t “notes or studies” that earned him the badge of honour, but “discipline” instead, a reminder of how small victories felt like world championships during school days.

The post was captioned, “This face made Class Monitor!” and quickly gathered over 802K views as people across the internet found themselves smiling at the boy’s moment of pride, made even better by the equal excitement from his parents in the background.

The video also shows the healthy relationship within the family, as all of them playfully celebrate and join in his happiness, reflecting a fun, positive home that cheers for small milestones together.

‘Thooplified’ Comments Overflow As Netizens Relate

Netizens could not resist sharing how the clip took them back to their own school glory days. One of the comments read “He’s soo adorable…. His “ thoopla “ is become an adjective to anything cute n naughty at our home”. Another user commented “The innocence in his eyes, the pride in his voice, it hit differently. I was once that kid, running home with a badge and a beaming heart. Beautiful how memories find us in someone else’s joy.

One of the netizen said “I have watched this reel 800 times and I still can’t get enough, God bless your beautiful family!!” A user said “This boy is gonna grow up and be called “Man written by women”. Kudos to mummy!”

The video’s popularity is proof that sometimes, all it takes is a small uniform badge and a child’s innocent joy to remind us of simpler times.

Because Once Upon A Time, We All Just Wanted To Be Class Monitors