Dubai-Based Woman Epic Mix-Up During Online Shopping Turns Into Laughing Spree For Internet

Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian woman, Suchita Ohjha, recently shared a video on Instagram in which her mother made a hilarious mix-up, leaving the audience in a barrel of laughs. The woman thought she had secured a great deal on essentials, and was left in shock when they arrived as stickers instead of the appliances itself. It turned out to be her mistake, but the internet cant stop laughing.

The Sticker Shock

The video starts with Suchita Ohjha trying not to laugh, and saying “My mother is so obsessed with Temu. She recently bought something which was unexpected.”

It then pans to her mother, scrolling on her phone and explaining how she had bought a vacuum cleaner. Suchita then showed what actually arrived - a vivid and detailed stickers.

She made the mistake again, as she continued to show us an image of a cooking utensil, which also arrived as stickers.

As she scrolled, the product descriptions were visible, and they mentioned that these were stickers and not the actual appliances, as Suchita clarified in the caption “didn't even read that it was stickers, she just saw the picture and ordered randomly.”

Suchita captured her mother's reaction to the mix-up. The clip, which is now viral on Instagram, shows her mother pointing to the screen, bewildered at the sight of the stickers.

"Where will I cook this one? Where will I stick? My forehead?” her mother asked as the two laughed over the comedic situation.

Social media reacts

The Dubai based Suchita Ohjha's video has so far garnered over 2 million views. The internet shared laughs with Suchita and her mother, commenting that the description mentioned "stickers" or the ridiculously low price for the appliances, others joked about making similar mistakes online, feeling empathy for the mother.

One of the social media users wrote, “Its happened to me so I can’t even say this is a ‘mom thing’”

“The description literally says 'stickers' but this is so funny,” wrote another user.

“It says 17cm width LMAO,” said one user.

“Always read the reviews of the product before purchase,” a social media user advised the mother-daughter duo.