‘His Property?’ Dutch Woman 'Forced' To Get Ex-Partner's Name Tattooed 250 Times On Her Body; Fundraiser Launched For Removal

A harrowing incident of survival and reclaiming one’s body has captured global attention after a video surfaced showing a Dutch woman, known as Joke, who was forced by her ex-partner to have his name tattooed more than 250 times across her body and face.

The footage, which has since gone viral on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, has sparked a massive crowdfunding effort to fund the extensive laser removal surgery she needs to move forward.

A Two-Year Nightmare

For over two years, Joke’s ex-partner allegedly subjected her to extreme psychological and physical control.

The tattoos were not a choice but a method of branding, intended to mark his ownership.

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The tattoos were purposely performed in areas where the man believed Joke had been touched by another person, Joke alleges.

The name is scrawled in various sizes and fonts across her arms, legs, breasts, buttocks, torso, and even her forehead and cheeks.

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In the emotional video shared by the Dutch news outlet Hart van Nederland, Joke explains that every time she looks in the mirror, she is confronted with the name of the man who traumatised her.

"It’s not just ink; it’s a constant reminder of the pain he caused," she shared.

She added: “Someone who has been deeply hurt can rise again.“If I can do it, so can someone else.”

Cost of Reclaiming Her Skin

While the story has sparked outrage, it has also mobilised a wave of support. Laser tattoo removal is an incredibly expensive and lengthy process, especially for someone with hundreds of individual tattoos.

The total cost of the procedures could exceed tens of thousands of euros, and it may take years of sessions to clear the skin.

A fundraiser was launched earlier this month to help cover these costs. In just a few days, the campaign has seen contributions from thousands of strangers worldwide, many moved by her bravery in speaking out against domestic violence.

The viral nature of Joke's story has sparked discussion on social media regarding the "red flags" of coercive control.