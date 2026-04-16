‘India Safer Than London?’ Viral Video of Foreign Woman Freely Using Phone Sparks Global Debate | WATCH

A viral video sweeping social media has sparked a fierce global debate over urban safety, challenging long-held perceptions about the West versus the East.

The footage, which features a foreign woman casually using her high-end smartphone on a bustling Indian street, has prompted a challenging question: Is India actually safer than London?

The Video That Went Viral

The clip, which has garnered millions of views across X and Instagram, shows a European traveller navigating a crowded market in Mumbai.

Unlike the watchful behaviour often seen in European capitals, she is seen holding her phone loosely, filming her surroundings, and even leaving the device on a cafe table while she adjusts her bag.

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The creator captioned the video: “I was told to be careful in India, but in London, my phone would have been snatched by a bike gang in seconds. Here, I feel at peace.”

London’s Growing "Phone-Snatching" Epidemic

The comparison strikes a nerve at a time when London is grappling with a surge in "moped muggings" and brazen daylight thefts.

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Recent data suggests that a phone is stolen every few minutes in the UK capital, with hotspots like Westminster and Camden seeing thieves target tourists and locals alike.

In contrast, while India still faces significant challenges regarding women's safety and petty crimes, the specific phenomenon of organised, high-speed phone snatching, common in London, is less prevalent in many Indian metropolitan hubs like Mumbai or Bengaluru.

Internet Response

The video has divided netizens into two vocal camps: many travellers chimed in to support the creator’s sentiment, while others just laughed it off.

One user commented, “I've lived in London for ten years and have had three phones stolen. I spent six months in India and never felt my pockets were at risk.”

"The British have not yet given up their habit of looting," says another user.

A third user said, “That's so true about London and even the US.”

“Wrong comparison brings Delhi instead of these two places you named. Because London vs Delhi is a good matchup, isn't it? says a fourth user.”

A fifth user stated, “Watching this reel from a new phone since the old one was stolen yesterday.”

“The only time in my life I got robbed was in London. And I've lived in India, South Africa and Colombia, stated a sixth user.”