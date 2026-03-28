'E Sala Cup Namdu 2.0': Auto Driver Offering Free Rides To RCB Fans In Bengaluru Goes Viral

Bengaluru: Ahead of the much-awaited IPL opener match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a Bengaluru auto driver is going viral on social media for offering free rides to commuters wearing RCB jersey.

‘RCB Forever’

A picture, which appears to have been taken by a commuter, showed that the driver has hung a hand-written note inside his three-wheeler, wording out the unique offer. The letter read, “Match Day- RCB vs SRH…Free ride if you are wearing RCB jersey.”

The note also featured the popular Kannada sports chant used by RCB fans ‘E Sala Cup Namdu’, which translates to ‘This Year, The Cup Is Ours’. With RCB having clinched their first IPL trophy last year, the auto driver used ‘2.0’ along with the chant and wrote, “E Sala Cup Namdu 2.0….RCB forever."

Auto driver offers free rides to RCB fan in Bengaluru | Image: X

‘This Is Pure Love’

Sharing a picture of the note, a netizen called RCB fans “the most patient and loyal” people. “Every year it’s “e sala cup namde” with the same belief, same excitement. You have to respect that kind of love for a team,” she added.

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Another commented, "Win or lose, RCB fans show up the same way every year pure passion." An X user said, "This is pure love, always proud of my team and our best fans in the world."

RCB vs SRH match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, today (Saturday). The toss will take place at 7 pm and the match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.