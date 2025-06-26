Eiffel Tower Magically Disappears As Torrential Rain Mars Paris | WATCH

Paris: Ever wondered what would happen if Paris' symbol of love disappeared? Well, this is what happened when a viral video captured even the Eiffel Tower disappearing to meet its lover in torrential rains in Paris.

The video shows even the camera getting confused about where to focus when the timeless charm disappears. This happened when the City of Lights turned into a City of Lightning on Wednesday.

Eiffel Tower Bid 'Adieu'?

The Eiffel Tower is more than just nuts and bolts, it is a dreamy symbol of love that lights up the Parisian sky and symbolizes Paris whispering, "Bienvenue, mon amour," (Welcome, my love).

Such a surreal feeling of love faded away when the tower, sparkling with lights, unexpectedly started disappearing in the viral video amid a ferocious thunderstorm that hit Paris and central France on Wednesday.

While wind speeds reached 65-70 mph with large hailstones and flash floods, the Eiffel Tower decided to take an off from twinkling like a fairytale.

Initially, the video was clear with the tower standing tall while golden lights adorned its beauty, but soon, a twist faded this symbol of love away for a few moments, which in itself is a stunning occurrence to witness.

"Someone Pressed Ctrl+X": Netizens Having Fun With The Visuals

From love fading in the generation to how rain can make this happen, netizens are amused and confused, simultaneously.