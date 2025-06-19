Elderly Man’s Wish To Gift Wife A Mangalsutra And Role of A Jeweller Melt Internet | Video

Viral Video: The Internet is a master curator of heartwarming videos if one searches at the right place. A video depicting an elderly couple and their forever young love is viral on Instagram and has netizens going "Aww."

The viral clip captures an old man opening his ‘heart’ and wallet to fulfill his wife's wish and gift her a 'mangalsutra.' To make the entire episode even more wholesome, we see that the jeweller just accepts Rs 20 in exchange for the 'mangalsutra'.

Not Just Tradition But Memories

A 'mangalsutra' a sacred necklace in Hindu culture, symbolizes the spiritual union of a couple's bodies and souls. It represents the marital bond and the commitment made during the wedding ceremony.

This, however, is not just a tradition but a close-to-heart memory for some people, as can be seen in the viral clip. The aged man approaches a jewelry store with his beloved wife and sees some jewelry pieces.

He then selects a mangalsutra for his better half and pays with whatever he had at the time. The couple's heartwarming smiles fill the room as everybody keenly watches their every move.

The jeweller then enters the scene and counts the money they handed over to him. He then proceeds to return all of it and accepts just Rs 20 as a gesture of goodwill.

The video was posted by '@weareyuvaa' on Instagram with the caption, "This wholesome side of the internet. An adorable elderly couple walked into a jewellery store in Maharashtra with just Rs 1500, hoping to buy a mangalsutra. The sweet jeweller, touched by their love, accepted only Rs 20 and gave them the mangalsutra anyway."

Netizens Swayed By The Couple's Sweetness

As the atmosphere was lovey-dovey, netizens too did not miss the chance to appreciate the kindness in the world. Hearts and smileys filled the comment section as the video garnered more than 34k likes in just 4 hours.