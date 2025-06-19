Woman Taken Off The Plane For Assaulting Fellow Passenger | Watch

Viral Video: Leanna Perry, a 32-year-old woman, on board a Southwest Airlines Flight, was seen assaulting a fellow passenger in a viral video while other passengers and the flight crew tried restraining her.

Leanna, a New York City resident, had a violent meltdown on the plane, after which she was handcuffed and removed from the plane. After her arrest, she was charged with aggravated assault on Tuesday.

Violent Outburst To Handcuffs

After what seemed like an argument between the two, Leanna attacked a female passenger by violently grabbing her hair.

Reportedly, she was intoxicated when she hurled insults, kicked other passengers, and said she was not even touching the passenger's hair despite having a firm grip on it.

Further in the video, we see her falling between seats before being escorted off the plane while being zip-tied by the authorities.

Throughout this dramatic violence and the uproar caused by the assailant, the victim remained composed, not retaliating with greater violence.

The video also recorded the crew professionally trying to tackle the situation by saying, "Let go of her har."

Handed Over To the Department Of Corrections

After a visit to a local hospital, Perry was handed over to the New York City Department Of Corrections as per the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD).

Netizens Say Victim Should Have Chosen Violence

Stating violence should be accepted in some situations, one user wrote, "People need to really wake up and realize that sometimes violence is the answer."