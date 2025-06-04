Elephant Rescued From Ditch With JCB In Heartwarming Viral Video Showcasing Mutual Bond

Viral video: An elephant's bond with humans has gone viral as people help a baby elephant out of a ditch by employing a JCB machine to the rescue.

The video is going viral as the elephant promptly walks back toward the forest after being rescued.

Trunk Full of Gratitude

The video was shared with the caption, "Staff worked with JCB to help the calf out of the ditch to which it had fallen. The thanks giving message by Chotu, to the JCB operator while marching to freedom is special."

The baby elephant had fallen into a ditch and was unable to come out of it when some people noticed it struggling and decided to use a JCB machine to help.

The machine dug into the ditch to remove dirt out of its way and the elephant quickly ran to its freedom with a "Trunk full of Gratitude," as commented by a user on X.

"...The bond we need," wrote a user

People commemorated this adorable moment with some very cute comments.