'RCB Took 18 Years, You Can Wait Too!': Delhi Police’s Playful Reminder to Teenagers After RCB’s IPL Victory | Image: X

In a night full of emotion, drama, and historic glory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title by narrowly defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in the thrilling final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

As cricket fans celebrated the long-awaited victory, Delhi Police joined the conversation with a witty and timely message about patience.

Their viral post read, “Virat jeet ke liye patience zaroori hai! (You have to be patient for a huge win),” drawing a humorous parallel to young people eager to drive or ride before turning 18. “See, they waited for 18 years, and you’re already insisting your parents let you drive or ride,” the post added.

The Election Commission also jumped in on the celebrations, encouraging newly turned 18-year-olds to register as voters with the message, “The 18-year wait is finally over, Congratulations RCB, New Champions! Turning 18? It’s your time to shine! Register as an elector & be ready to vote like a champion.”

Brands also joined the jubilations with creative tributes:

Puma India, RCB’s official kit partner, launched a special ‘Played Bold’ jersey to mark the victory.

BlinkIt celebrated with a clever video showing the IPL trophy being delivered to Bengaluru by one of their delivery partners.

Swiggy highlighted their GPS tracker showing the trophy’s delivery journey, while

Zomato kept it simple with the fan favorite phrase, “EE Sala Cup Namdu”, “This year, the cup is ours.”

Lego India created an animated tribute of Virat Kohli with the trophy, captioned, “Some waited for years, some questioned loyalty, but greatness? That’s built brick by brick. Champions at last!”

On the field, RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, showed grit and flair, with standout bowling performances from Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal helping them secure the win. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, who reached their second IPL final after an 11-year gap, fell short once again but gave a tough fight.