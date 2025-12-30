Elephant’s ‘Perfect Hair Flip’ Moment Goes Viral, Leaves Internet Amused

New Delhi: A light-hearted wildlife moment has taken social media by storm after a video showed an elephant unintentionally creating what looked like a perfectly styled “hairstyle” using a bunch of grass.

In the brief clip, the elephant is seen casually tossing grass over its head, with the strands landing neatly in place, giving the illusion of a carefully styled hair look. The timing and precision of the move made the moment instantly amusing, prompting laughter and surprise among viewers.

WATCH

What further added to the video’s charm was the elephant’s calm demeanour. After the grass landed perfectly, the animal simply walked away without reacting, as if nothing unusual had happened.

As the video rapidly circulated across platforms, drew thousands of reactions, comments, and shares, with users joking about the elephant’s “natural styling skills” and comparing it to a perfectly executed hair flip.

The viral clip once again highlights how simple, unplanned moments from the animal kingdom continue to captivate audiences online, offering brief but joyful distractions and reminding viewers of the charm found in everyday wildlife behaviour.