Zero Civic Sense: Video Of Plastic Bottles Littered On Himachal Mountains Draws Outrage

Himachal: A social media post by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan has sparked fresh debate on the rampant littering in Himachal Pradesh as the mountainous state continues to bear the brunt of the increasing number of tourists and pilgrims in the area.

In an Instagram post, the IFS officer shared a video showing several plastic bottles, food wrappers and other non-biodegradable waste discarded across the mountain terrain. The video was from the sacred Manimahesh Yatra.

Parveen Kaswan shared the video on social media with the caption, “Do you really think hills are calling us?” highlighting the irony of people celebrating mountain tourism while simultaneously damaging fragile ecosystems. He pointed out that the waste was visible even at over 13,000 feet, raising serious concerns about environmental degradation.

He wrote, "Even at 13,000 feet we are leaving our marks."

'Invest In Civic Sense'

The video triggered widespread criticism of irresponsible tourism, with many users demanding stricter enforcement of waste management rules and stronger action against violators to protect India’s mountain ecosystems.

A social media user said, “Sir, world's fourth largest economy needs to invest on building civic sense.” Another said, "We need a 'civic sense' as serious course work from nursery to college. Should be treated and counted more seriously than traditional subjects." A man commented, "We have to continuously educate our people." Another exclaimed, “Zero civic sense!”

Expressing disappointment, a netizen said, "So sad...unbelievable!! every sacred place has become just an adventure trip."

An Instagram user called for each and every citizen to take responsibility to keep our nature clean and plastic free. She said, "Nothing can be done unless each one of us takes responsibility to keep our nature clean and plastic free."

Calling for people to be more responsible, a man said, “Indians who believe that God created this universe, just to let them know, no matter how powerful you think your God is, he/she is not powerful enough to degrade the plastics you guys throw. So dispose them responsibly.”

