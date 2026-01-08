Elon Musk Reveals Indian Connection Behind His Son Sekhar’s Name

Texas: World's richest man Elon Musk has once again trending in India, this time for a personal revelation about his family. In a recent post on his social media platform X, the Tesla CEO revealed the Indian inspiration behind one of his sons' Indian middle name 'Sekhar'.

The revelation came after the X handle 'Tesla Owners Silicon Valley' shared a picture of Musk interacting with his son Strider Shekhar and daughter Comet Azure. Along with the picture, the X account tweeted, “Elon Musk bringing a child into the world is a statement of optimism. We need to restore hope and excitement for the future—I believe it will surpass the past.”

Responding to the picture, Musk explained the inspiration behind his son’s middle name ‘Sekhar’, revealing that it is a tribute to one of India’s most celebrated scientists, Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar was an Indian-American physicist renowned for his foundational work on the structure and evolution of stars. He won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983. The ‘Chandrasekhar Limit’, a key concept in astrophysics describing the maximum mass of a stable white dwarf star, remains one of his most enduring contributions to science.

Notably, Strider Sekhar's mother, Shivon Zilis, is half-Indian through her mother, adding further cultural significance to their son’s middle name. Shivon, whose mother Sharda is from a Punjabi family, shares four children with Musk. During Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Musk had said that Shivon's heritage played a role in the choice of name of Strider Sekhar.

Musk, who has 14 children, has long been known for choosing unconventional and meaningful names for his kids. One of his children is named ‘X Æ A-Xii Musk’. ‘X’ stands for the unknown variable and ‘Æ’ is the Elven spelling of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It also means love in several languages, including Japanese.

