Emails Are Boring: US Investor Receives The 'Sweetest' Company Pitch At His Office Frosted On A Giant Cake | Image: X

New Delhi: In an innovative twist on corporate outreach, someone attempted to promote their company in the sweetest way imaginable, by sending a giant cake to the workplace, with the business pitch written on it. The episode was shared by a US based entrepreneur on X.

Sheel Mohnot, based in San Francisco, California, shared the off-the-beat sweet pitching saying, “Someone just came and delivered an absolutely massive cake to our office as a pitch for their company,” along with the photo of the rectangular cake.

The large cake, rectangular in shape, having light blue icing, was designed like a printed startup pitch deck. The cake also had sections depicted on it like “What we’re building,” “How it works,” “Go-to-market,” and “Raise,” as if like an actual presentation. The name of the startup brand, “Better Tomorrow Ventures” was also visible on the cake.

Interestingly, the bottom corner of the cake was already cut out, to make it appear that apart from being a marketing stunt, it was also edible.

Flurry of Reactions

The post shared on X received a lot of reactions with many applauding the out-of-the-box marketing move.

Taking note of the cut out part, X user Alex Greenland said, “Someone at the front desk couldn't resist, or it was a bad cake”. Mohnot got back saying, “It was me. I had to taste before posting. It was very good.”

Another wrote that it is better that the pitch is in the form of a cake as it is a “no-fluff memo” with no “unnecessary pages.”

Another shared their story about their innovative way of pitching by sending 100 roses to a client.

An X user described the episode as “a bold move”, even pointing out that “cake always makes meetings better.”