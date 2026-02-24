'Zero Civic Sense': Noida's Shivalik Park Turned Into A 'Loot Zone', Educated People Caught Stealing Festival Flowers | WATCH

Noida: In a shocking display of 'zero' civic sense, a viral video from Shivalik Park in Noida has surfaced showing a group of well-dressed, seemingly well-educated residents reportedly stealing flowers and ornamental plants intended for public decoration.

The now-viral video has sparked public outrage across social media.

The incident occurred after a flower exhibition held at Shivalik Park, which featured various rare species and decorative arrangements designed to beautify the city.

However, as the event concluded, the park transformed from a scenic public space into a chaotic “loot zone.”

Advertisement

Entitlement Over Ethics

Witnesses at the scene described a disheartening sight, people arrived in expensive cars, only to step out and begin uprooting plants and grabbing flower pots.

The theft wasn't carried out by the underprivileged, but by affluent individuals who, by all appearances, have the means to purchase their own greenery.

Advertisement

The situation took a dramatic turn when a group of local youth noticed the theft and attempted to intervene.

Screengrab from the comment section of the tweet.

Rather than feeling shame, the "flower thieves" reportedly became aggressive.

According to eyewitnesses, the residents fought back, asserting a bizarre sense of entitlement over the public property.

“When the youth asked them why they were stealing things meant for the city, they didn't apologise. They started shouting and fighting as if they had a right to take whatever they wanted,” said one resident who witnessed the brawl.

The Civic Sense Crisis

This incident is not an isolated one in the NCR. In recent years, several videos have surfaced of affluent individuals stealing flower pots from G20 summit decorations and public highways.

However, the Shivalik Park incident has struck a particular nerve because of the physical confrontation that followed.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted with a mix of sarcasm and fury.

"Money can buy a luxury car, but it clearly can't buy class or civic sense," wrote one X user.

Screengrab from the comment section of the tweet.

Another user said, “Not everyone is stealing...What if it's a game to collect flowers?? I think context is missing, and I can't believe the author completely here.”

“Oh great, now we have flower thieves. Next up, stealing air from the park? Maybe we should start charging entry fees for basic decency,” said a third user.

Screengrab from the comment section of the tweet.

A fourth user said, "Mumbai, Pune also organise flower exhibitions, yet we never witness such visuals in our part of the country. It’s disappointing to see how poorly some events are managed elsewhere. Civic sense and responsibility should be a priority everywhere in India, especially in North India."

Screengrab from the comment section of the tweet.

A fifth user wrote, "Is it plastic flowers for decorations? Why the heck do they wanna steal a flower with a shelf life of ½ day?"

“This is disgraceful. All these people are a seemingly educated lot. They should be ashamed,” wrote a sixth user.

Screengrab from the comment section of the tweet.

A seventh user wrote, “Education does not bring in civic sense or common sense in people.”

A Pattern of Public Theft

The frequent recurrence of such "petty" thefts by the wealthy highlights a growing concern regarding urban ethics.