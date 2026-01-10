'Confused' Trump Reads Marco Rubio's Private Note Aloud On Live TV | WATCH

Washington D.C: U.S President Donald Trump once again infused a serious meeting with a comic episode, this time during a meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House, which was being telecast live on television. The President accidentally read out aloud a private note from Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The embarrassing event took place during the press conference when Marco Rubio, who was sitting beside the President, subtly passed Trump a handwritten note, which was apparently just meant to be read by him. Without taking the hint, Trump grabbed the note and loudly announced, "Marco just gave me a note." As Rubio appeared visibly embarrassed, Trump read the note aloud, saying, “Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something.”

Multinational energy corporation Chevron's Vice President Mark Nelson was also present at the press conference.



Trump quickly realised that the note was meant just for him and said, "Go ahead, I am going back to Chevron." Keeping the note back on the table, Trump grinned, patted Rubio on the back and said, “Thank you, Marco.”

Someone at the meeting asked Trump, "Was there a question, Mr. President?". Thereafter, Trump said, "Yes, go ahead," before picking up the note again saying, “Marco, what was...what are you saying here?”

Advertisement

The situation was handled by Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, who asked Chevron's Nelson about the updates and future plans of the multinational company.

The video of the incident garnered hilarious reactions on social media, with a netizen saying, “Confused grandpa moment: Trump gets a private note from Marco Rubio, reads it out loud, and makes a fool of himself in front of everyone in the room.” Another said, “They are dealing with an idiot. Dementia Don gets to confused by note. Pretty obvious no one home upstairs.”

Advertisement