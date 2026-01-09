'Oh No, Make It Stop': China Posts Music Video To Mock USA's Fear Over 'China Shock 2.0' | Image: X

Washington, DC: The Chinese Embassy in Washington has released an AI-generated music video to mock the United States' fears over 'China Shock 2.0', which refers to overproduction in China that disrupts the global market. This comes after American media expressed concern over the second China Shock, noting that Chinese exports are flooding the markets.

The song featured a bald eagle, which is the national bird of the United States. The animated bird, dressed in a suit and tie, sang a rap song. The video also featured a panda (representing China), who was seen engaged in development and innovation works.

"Oh no, it is happening again. China built something great, my friend!" the bald eagle rapped. As the video showed American media's reports of 'China Shock', the eagle sang, "Grab your news mic, cue the drama talk. Breaking news: another China shock!"

The eagle then mentioned the sectors in which Chinese manufacturing is growing, "EVs, solar, future tech."

The song also showcased the hypocrisy of America, that calls its economic growth "progress", but China's progress "overcapacity". The eagle, which personifies America, sang, "When we lead, it is progress...When China leads, it is overcapacity." The eagle said that it (America) preaches 'fair' play till China is "moving too great".

The eagle was contrasted with a panda, which personifies the Republic of China. The panda was seen working hard, developing new things and progressing in every field. Admitting that China "built it better, built it cheaper, built it fast", the bald eagle stated that America cannot "get past" this fact.

Distressed with the progress by China, the eagle exclaimed, "China shock, oh no no no!...China shock, please make it stop!" It further rapped, "We panic every time they reach the top."

The eagle concluded the rapping, saying, “The real China Shock? Can't stand them rise.”