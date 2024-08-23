Published 14:21 IST, August 23rd 2024
Employees Will Have Right to Ignore Their Bosses Outside Working Hours in This Country
The "Right to Disconnect'' law which was introduced in February allows employees to refuse to monitor, read or respond to contact from their employers.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The "Right to Disconnect" law, introduced in February, allows employees to refuse to monitor, read, or respond to contact from their employers during non-working hours. | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:21 IST, August 23rd 2024