Engagement With Desi Twist: CM Mohan Yadav’s Son, Future Daughter-In-Law Make Entry On Bullock Cart

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's son Dr Abhimanyu Yadav got engaged to Dr Ishita Patel in a ceremony held in Ujjain on Saturday. The simplicity of the event turned heads as the couple made an entrance to the venue in a unique style. Instead of luxury cars, the couple arrived at the venue on a bullock cart accompanied by the sounds of traditional dhol.

The couple wore simple outfits to their big day. A viral video from the event showed the couple wearing sunglasses and dancing happily on the cart as it entered the venue.

They were also seen greeting the guests and seeking their blessings with folded hands.

When Is The Wedding?

Dr Abhimanyu Yadav and Dr Ishita Patel at a ceremony | Image: X

The couple will tie the knot on November 30 in Ujjain. Notably, the Chief Minister's son will marry at a public mass wedding ceremony, in which 20 more couples will tie the knot. Multiple ‘mandaps’ have been set up at the wedding venue. Chief Ministers from several states, along with Cabinet Ministers, have been invited to the wedding.

Viral Wedding Card

The wedding card of CM Mohan Yadav's son | Image: X

Earlier, the wedding card of the Chief Minister's son went viral on social media.

In the wedding card, the Chief Minister had requested guests to not bring any gifts for the couple, saying just their blessings are enough.

The CM wrote in the card, “On the auspicious occasion of the holy union of my son Dr Abhimanyu Yadav (MBBS, MS) with Dr Ishita Yadav Patel (MBBS) on Sunday, November 30, 2025, we have decided, with the good wishes of our family members, to solemnise the marriage during a mass wedding ceremony. This socially conscious initiative aims to promote social harmony and goodwill. A total of 21 couples will be united in matrimony during this ceremony. Along with these 21 couples, my son will also take the sacred seven vows and enter the household phase of life.”