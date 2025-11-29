Samosa & Biryani On Thanksgiving?: US Man Swaps Thanksgiving Turkey For Indian Food | VIRAL VIDEO

Ever heard of an Indian thanksgiving? A content creator from America is going viral on social media for celebrating “Indian thanksgiving” by replacing the traditional Thanksgiving spread with Indian dishes.

The viral video, captioned ‘Ever Seen An Indian Thanksgiving’, showed content creator Conner wishing everyone a “Happy Indian Thanksgiving” and proceeding to show the food items laid out for an exquisite festive dinner.

“Not Native American. We’re talking Indian!” Conner announced at the opening of the video. Then he turned his camera to show a table filled with colourful Indian dishes.

He showed that the bread rolls have been replaced by samosas. Capturing a bunch of crispy samosas on his camera, Conner said, “No bread rolls, we got samosas.”

Advertisement

Showing another vibrant plate, he added, “You are saying where is the Turkey? Oh, we got chicken tikka masala.”

He went on to show that he had also replaced the green beans with an Indian dish. He rhetorically asked, “Where's the green beans?” and then answered, “We got chana.”

Advertisement

Lastly, he revealed that he had also swapped the traditional stuffing with chicken biryani. Conner said, “Where's the stuffing? Chicken biryani.”

Mashed potatoes, turkey and cranberry sauce were nowhere in sight on the dinner table.

Watch The Viral Video

Netizens React

Social media users praised the American for showing his creativity by introducing Indian dishes into traditional American festive dinner.

One of the users said, “Low key this looks better.” Another said, “This is the only time I have ever seen someone show their Thanksgiving food and it actually look good.”

A comment on Instagram read, "As a Native American, I wanna go to an Indian thanksgiving." A netizen quipped, “It's all fun and games until uncle brings out the chicken tikka turkey.”

Another said, “This whole spread looks delicious. I’m a little jelly.” A person asked, “All I’m saying is…where’s my plate?”