Erratic Bike Stunt Backfires: Man Booked For Blocking DTC Bus To Shoot Viral Video, Booked

New Delhi: A contentious video surfaced on social media where a man was seen blocking the way of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus.

The accused has now been booked for performing such stunts for viral clout after his video surfaced on Instagram, said Police on Wednesday.

Obsession with 'views'

The video which quickly went viral on Instagram, shows a man recklessly riding a Royal Enfield Bullet without a helmet.

The DTC bus was en route to East Delhi's Yamuna Vihar when the biker started dangerously weaving in front of the bus.

He deliberately blocked the path of the bus and prevented the bus driver from overtaking. Additionally, he tried to grab the side view mirror of the bus while riding his motorcycle.

The man not only jeopardised his safety but also put the lives of the bus passengers at stake for mere views.

Erratic riding cost dearly

After the video hit the viral mark, police immediately tracked the biker down. The cops identified the bus involved and analysed the viral clip, verifying the details of the incident with the DTC control room and traced biker's registration number.

The police then uncovered that the motorbike had been sold over 13 years ago, but the ownership transfer was not updated in the official records.

The registered owner was then contacted, who cooperated with the investigation and helped track the biker down. Once tracked, the bike was handed over to a registered scrapper in compliance with police regulations.

Highlighting the risk involved in the situation, the Delhi Police said in a statement, “The biker was endangering not only his own life but also road users' with his erratic riding on a busy road.”

Netizens react to video

The video enraged users online as people questioned the biker's sanity and sense of judgment.

Jabbing the mentality of such bike riders a user wrote, "The problem is not the bike but mentality, they should punish the person."