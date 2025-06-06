'Poor Communication': Passenger Blames IndiGo for Missing Flight, Loses ₹2.65 Lakh Business Deal

A passenger’s emotional LinkedIn post about missing his flight due to poor service at Jaipur airport has gone viral, with many sympathizing with his claim that the delay cost him a ₹2.65 lakh business deal.

The passenger, Chayan Garg, shared his unfortunate experience in a detailed LinkedIn post titled “Indigo, you’re going down.” According to Garg, he arrived at Jaipur airport at 4:40 AM, cleared security by 5:10 AM, and was informed by IndiGo staff that boarding would begin in the next 10-15 minutes. However, after stepping away briefly to use the washroom, Garg claims he was shocked to learn that boarding had already closed when he returned.

No Announcements and No Help

Garg expressed his surprise, pointing out that there were no announcements about the gate closure. When he questioned the staff, he was told that Jaipur is a "silent airport," where public announcements are limited. However, Garg highlighted that he had heard an announcement for a different flight moments earlier, but the staff allegedly denied it.

Despite explaining the urgency of his business meeting, Garg said that no alternative was offered, no compensation was provided, and the staff showed no empathy. "I lost a client, ₹2.65 lakh down the drain. A month’s effort gone in seconds," Garg wrote in his post, adding that he felt "powerless, angry, and sad."

See the Post:

The post quickly went viral online, with many commenting on similar experiences.

One user mentioned how their own IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Jaipur had called them to hurry up, even when they were on time. Others expressed frustration at how airline customers are often left without compensation or acknowledgment for mistakes made by the airline.

IndiGo Responds

IndiGo responded to Garg's post with a statement, expressing understanding of his frustration but asserting that they followed standard procedures. The airline said that boarding for the flight had closed 25 minutes before the departure time, which they claim is part of the routine procedure.