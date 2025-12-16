Escalator Malfunction At Dhaka's BRAC University Leaves Students Panic-Stricken, Video Goes Viral

Dhaka: A routine day at BRAC University turned into a scene of widespread panic on Tuesday after an escalator suddenly malfunctioned, accelerating to a dangerous speed while crowded with students. The incident, captured in a now-viral 16-second video, took place within the premises of the new permanent campus, prompting safety concerns among the students.

A student named Tahmid Kamal uploaded a video with the caption “Stairway to heaven for a reason,” capturing the exact moment when one side of the escalator appears to move at a normal speed, and the other side abruptly rushes forward at a frightening pace. As the escalator sped up without any warning, students were caught off guard, struggling to maintain their footing.

The video captures the sound of panic-stricken screams echoing through the campus as those students are on the moving stairs, desperately gripping handrails or holding onto one another to avoid falling. In a rush to escape the malfunctioning escalator, several students were seen jumping off the end of the stairs as they reached the ground, while others nearby watched in shock. The witnesses stated that the sudden acceleration of the escalator at the university created chaos as students tried to clear the area as quickly as possible.

Concerns Over Infrastructure Safety

The video has fuelled public outrage among the students on social media regarding campus safety and the maintenance of high-tech infrastructure at the university. While no official reports of serious injuries have been confirmed, the potential for a major disaster has left the students in a state of panic.

Advertisement

The BRAC University has not issued a formal statement regarding the cause of the technical glitch or the current operational status of the escalators. However, students and concerned citizens are calling for a thorough safety audit of all campus facilities to prevent such a mechanical failure from recurring.