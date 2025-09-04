‘Even if You’re Fully Clothed’: Internet Outraged as Kerala Woman Shares Video of Harassment on Crowded Bus

Kochi: A content creator from Kerala has shared a shocking video of harassment she faced during a recent bus journey, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The video, posted on Instagram by user angel__baby0, shows a man repeatedly staring at her inappropriately while she was seated in a crowded public bus.

In the video, the young woman is seen wearing a traditional Kerala saree for Onam. Using her phone’s selfie camera, she records a middle-aged man sitting next to her, who continues to stare at her in a disturbing manner.

Even when he notices that he is being watched and filmed, he shamelessly continues the behaviour.

The woman captioned the video, "If you look at me the wrong way, your eyes will pop out. That’s what I said like a tigress, I got off the bus. Onam with pride. The reason I’m posting this reel is because some people say that dressing is the problem! In this video, I’m fully covered, dressed modestly, like a traditional girl. So now tell me, is it still about the way I dress? It’s about how you choose to look."

In a comment on the post, she added that the man later touched her inappropriately.

Reacting instantly, she hit him, after which he quickly got off the bus and fled.

“I’m saying this with full confidence, there was absolutely nothing wrong with my outfit. This is a mental illness, a perversion!” she wrote, standing firm against victim-blaming.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly went viral, crossing over 333,000 likes in just one day, and sparked strong reactions from netizens.

Many social media users expressed support for the woman and condemned the man’s behaviour.

One comment read, “Hit right in the middle of the drama and finish them off.”

Another user wrote, “Avg day as a woman… even if you're fully clothed.”