'Habibi Come To Noida’ Trends As Viral Videos Show Big Difference After Gurgaon Rains

'Habibi, Come To Noida’ Trends As Viral Videos Show Big Difference From Gurgaon After Rains | Image: Instagram

Viral News: The Videos comparing the capital of Haryana with Noida surfaced on social media as Gurgaon experienced severe traffic congestion and waterlogging in upscale neighborhoods. Monday's intense rainstorm disrupted millions of people's daily routines in the Delhi NCR.

With significant traffic jams and substantial waterlogging, Gurgaon in particular seems to be the most severely affected city in the national capital area. While many Gurgaon residents complained about being detained in traffic for more than six hours on Monday night, footage of a miles-long traffic bottleneck on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway went viral on social media.

Habibi Come To Noida Viral Video

Gurgaon versus Noida Videos contrasting the capital of Haryana with Noida surfaced on social media as Gurgaon experienced severe traffic congestion and waterlogging in upscale neighborhoods. A content producer from Noida posted a video that showed regular traffic flow despite the day's sporadic rain.

The video's on-screen description said, "The choice is clear: rainy bliss in Noida or traffic stress in Gurgaon." “For this reason, I'm saying Habibi, come to Noida.” This is not the first time that the Noida vs. Gurgaon debate has been discussed on social media, nor is it the first time that Noida has won the case.

Netizens React to Habibi Come To Noida Viral Video

Three days ago, an Instagram video was uploaded that showed buses traversing inches of water in Gurgaon, in contrast to Noida's vast roadways and easy traffic flow. The caption for the Instagram reel read, “Noida vs. Gurgaon.” Similar posts had appeared on X on August 24 during a period of intense rain.

Despite the rain and gridlock, I had to drive more than 120 kilometers today! I hate to say it, but the roads in Noida are far cleaner and much more organized than those in Gurgaon.

There were only a few locations with waterlogging! Read a single X post. Governmental organizations constructed Noida as a planned city.

One X user said, "Gurgaon is the afterthought of an ambitious private builder."