'Even The Best Cities Have Flaws': Indian Man Shares Video of Puddle And Damage on New York Road | WATCH

'Even The Best Cities Have Flaws': Indian Man Shares Video of Puddle And Damage on New York Road

New York: An Indian man took to Instagram to share a reel versus real video of a famous corner in New York. The video, which showed a damaged road in the American city, attracted mixed reaction on social media, as several netizens started comparing the condition of infrastructure in India and New York.

In the video, the Indian man captured the busy road near Times Square. The video showed puddles collected at the edge of the road near 42nd Street in Manhattan. A slightly-worn patch of road was also spotted in the video. He questioned, “New York is all glamorous and spotless?”

“Let me show you the condition of the road in New York City. I am standing at the city centre of New York. The road is not that good. Water is logged in the corners. If you think roads in New York are flawless, then it is not true,” the man said in the video.

Reel Vs Reality video shared by an Indian man in New York

The man wrote in the video, “Even the best cities have flaws.”

Several social media users reacted to the video, with a user commenting, “Come back to Indian right now…Run.”

Another person said, “Melbourne also same,” suggesting that the poor road quality issues exist in one of Australia's major cities as well. Drawing a comparison with India, another user wrote, “Still, it is better than India.”

One person commented, “New York has high level of pollution as well.”

The Indian man, who shared the video, however, also had something positive to say about New York City. He wrote, “New York City is the largest city in the US, in fact New York City has over $1 Trillion GDP. Despite all the chaos, I love this place.”

New York City, which is the most populous city in the United States of America, is widely regarded as a global economic powerhouse. It is home to Wall Street, which is considered the financial capital of the world. New York City attracts millions of visitors every year.