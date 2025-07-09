Ever Seen a King Cobra in Real Life? This Forest Officer Held One in His Hands in Viral Video | Watch

Viral Video: If you've never seen a real king cobra, now is your chance to see one peacefully resting in the hands of Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan. The video, which has garnered over 98.6k views on X, has prompted many netizens to exclaim "run!"

The officer shared the video yesterday, captioning it, "If you ever wondered about the real size of King cobra. Do you know where it is found in India. And what to do when you see one!!"

What is the Real Size of a King Cobra

King cobras are the world's longest venomous snakes, typically measuring between 10 and 12 feet (3 to 3.6 meters) in length. In comparison to a human, this size is quite remarkable, and they can grow to a maximum length of 18 feet (5.5 meters).

The exact size of the king cobra that Officer Parveen is holding is not specified, but it is comparable to that of an average king cobra.

This brave encounter between the officer and such a venomous snake has sparked countless curious questions in the comments, with many people calling the act incredibly courageous.

In the viral clip, Parveen skillfully holds a king cobra that is poised like a ruler, gazing into the distance and appearing completely unbothered.

The fact that the cobra does not feel threatened and does not cause chaos is a testament to the officer's skill and empathy for wildlife.

"Majestic" - Netizens Whispered in Fear

The officer asked users to name some locations in India where King cobras can be found, which are primarily the Western Ghats and Northeast India. However, users were more captivated by the majestic beauty of the reptile and the officer’s casual demeanor while showcasing it to the camera.