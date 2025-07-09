'Love People When They Are Alive': Granddaughter’s AI Gift Lets Grandma Walk with Grandpa One More Time | Watch

We’ve all wished for one more conversation, one more evening walk, or just one more warm hug with someone we have lost. But what if technology could give us just a glimpse of it?

Apoorva Vijayakumar was just another young woman living her daily life, until a few hours ago. Now, she’s one of the most searched names on social media for creating something truly unforgettable with AI.

On her grandmother’s birthday, instead of just flowers and cake, Apoorva gifted her a memory she never thought she’d live again. With her family’s help, she handed her a photo frame of the entire family, including her late grandfather. But the real gift was a short AI-generated video showing her grandmother and grandfather walking hand in hand once more, smiling as if time had paused just for them.

In the viral video, the scene feels straight out of a heartwarming movie. Family members, each holding a rose, wait quietly behind the door, their faces lit with excitement as they prepare to surprise the grandmother. The dining table is beautifully adorned with flowers, cakes, and carefully wrapped gifts, setting the stage for a celebration filled with love.

As they hand her a photo frame capturing the entire family, she smiles, but it is what comes next that leaves her overwhelmed. Apoorva, with the help of AI, gifts her grandmother a video where she sees herself walking hand in hand with her late husband once again. It is a moment that brings tears, laughter, and comforting embraces as the family holds each other close, letting the emotions flow. The video doesn’t just capture a celebration; it captures the unbreakable bond of a family that knows how to love deeply. Apoorva later shared the entire birthday vlog on her YouTube channel, allowing the world to witness a moment that is pure, raw, and unforgettable.

Apoorva shared the video on Instagram and the birthday vlog on YouTube, leaving the internet in awe. People are calling it “the best use of AI ever,” proving how love, memory, and technology can come together to create moments that are pure and unforgettable.

Internet's Heart Is Full

In the comments, people are pouring out their hearts. One netizen said, “Blessed are those whose grandparents are still with them. May your amama be blessed with good health and happiness.”

Another wrote, “This is the best gift you could give her.” Someone simply said, “Love people when they are alive,” while another wrote, “Look at her smile... wishing her a happy and healthy life ahead.”

“The best use of AI,” “wholesome,” and “this video <3333” were just some of the many heartfelt responses flooding under the post. It’s clear this wasn’t just a gift to her grandmother; it became a reminder to everyone about the bonds we share.

When AI Becomes A Reason To Smile

In a world where technology often feels cold and detached, stories like Apoorva’s remind us that it can also be used to heal, to comfort, and to bring a moment of impossible joy to those we love.