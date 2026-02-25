'Eviction, Not Exit’: Indian Entrepreneur Sells Startup, Quits Sweden, Calls System 'Xenophobic and Hostile'

New Delhi: Within a few months of starting his business, an Indian entrepreneur has announced that he is shutting down his operations in Sweden and returning to India after selling his company, alleging that he was forced out due to a hostile and dysfunctional immigration system.

Abhijith Nag Balasubramanya, founder and CEO of Hydro Space Sweden AB, said he had to step down and leave the country by the end of the month, describing his exit as involuntary.

'This isn’t an exit by choice": Abhijith

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Balasubramanya wrote, "Sweden: Where Innovation Goes to Die in Bureaucracy. Today, I am officially stepping down as Founder and CEO of Hydro Space Sweden AB. I have sold the company as I am being forced to leave the country by the end of this month."

Balasubramanya alleged that while his company was achieving early milestones, Swedish authorities were undermining his ability to stay.

“While our first harvest was being celebrated at ICA Kvantum and welcomed by the people of Skellefteå, Migrationsverket was busy dismantling my life,” he wrote.

He described his experience with the Swedish Migration Agency as more than a bureaucratic hurdle, calling it “a masterclass in systemic dysfunction and unprofessionalism.”

Further, he warned potential investors and international founders, stating “The reality of the Swedish ‘startup friendly’ image is a facade.”

He also went on to accuse the agency of “gross incompetence", claiming his case was handled by officers with “zero business acumen” who were incapable of understanding the operational realities of a scaling startup.

He further alleged “procedural cowardice", saying repeated emails were ignored and that guidance on documentation was refused and the agency also changed its reasoning during the process.

He alleged a broader “systemic hostility” towards international talent within the current political climate.

‘Xenophobic’: Indian Entrepreneur

Balasubramanya said he built a fully operational company within six months that generated local employment and contributed to food security in northern Sweden.

“I built a fully operational company within 6 months that provided local jobs and fresh produce that aids towards making the north of Sweden food secure. In return, I was met with a lack of transparency and a total absence of human decency from Migrationsverket.”

He said he did not have the energy to pursue a prolonged legal battle in a xenophobic environment.

“I do not have the energy or the desire to spend my capital fighting a legal battle against a system that is fundamentally broken and seemingly xenophobic.”

Returning to India

Finally, announcing his decision to return home, he wrote:

“Instead, I have decided to take a break and move back to my home country to work on my mental health that was destroyed by the Swedish migration agency.”