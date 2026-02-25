Wedding Turns Nightmare: Video Shows 18-Year-Old Bride Shot in Stomach by Jilted Lover in Bihar

On Camera: 18-Year-Old Bride Shot in Stomach by Jilted Lover During Varmala in Bihar | Image: X

New Delhi: A wedding celebration in Bihar’s Buxar district turned into a scene of horror after an 18-year-old bride was shot during her jaimala ceremony and was in critical condition.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night at around 11 pm in the Mallah Tola area under Chausa Nagar Panchayat.

Gunshot fired on stage amid wedding rituals

The vibrant wedding instantly turned into a chaotic and terrifying scene as it was captured on camera.

Video footage from the wedding venue shows the bride and groom standing on stage, surrounded by family members as wedding music plays in the background. A young girl, believed to be the bride's sister, can be seen performing aarti moments before the attack.

Suddenly, a hand holding a gun emerges from the crowd and opens fire at the bride. The bullet struck her in the stomach, causing her to collapse on the stage as shocked guests looked on in horror.

The injured bride was rushed for medical treatment and is reportedly admitted to a hospital in Varanasi, as she remains on ventilator support and is in critical condition.

According to family members and local sources, the accused has been identified as Deenbandhu, a neighbour who was allegedly nursing a one-sided obsession with the bride, Aarti.