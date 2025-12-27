Excited Kid Breaks Protocols To Hug Dad At Airport | CISF Jawan's Reaction Wins Hearts

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has shared a heartwarming video from an airport arrival terminal that is now winning praise for showing the human side of security personnel. In the clip, a little girl is seen rushing ahead after spotting her father among arriving passengers. Overcome with excitement, she ran towards him without noticing the security protocols and restricted movement areas in place.

A CISF personnel immediately stepped in, not with sternness, but with calmness. The officer gently held the child and patiently guided her, ensuring that she remained safe. At the same time, the jawan allowed the father-daughter reunion to happen while maintaining security procedures.

The tender moment, handled with empathy and sensitivity, resonated with social media users. Netizens lauded the officer’s composed and compassionate response, calling it a perfect example of how duty and kindness can walk hand in hand.

While sharing the video, CISF tweeted, “Handled with patience, empathy and a human touch, the moment reflected how duty and compassion can walk hand in hand.”

Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, “Duty and compassion aren’t opposites. This is how it looks when they walk together.” Meanwhile, another comment read, “Heartwarming to see this compassionate act by the CISF Jawan." Another said, “Balancing duty with kindness!”

An X user said the video is a reminder that periodic training for all service personnel, especially police in public-facing roles, on empathetic interactions can make a huge difference while adapting to situations as needed.

