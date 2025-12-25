Santa, Mrs Claus Caught Speeding!: Police Asks, 'Do You Have Driving Licence?' | WATCH

Ohio: Even Santa Claus and Mrs Claus are not above the law. Amidst the Christmas holiday cheer, a sheriff encountered Saint Nick speeding in Fulton County, Ohio. The video of the encounter, which is going viral on social media, showed a couple dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus, being pulled over by police for speeding.

The incident was captured on the sheriff deputy's body-worn camera and was later shared by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. The video opens with the deputy approaching the couple's vehicle, only to burst into laughter upon seeing Santa and Mrs Claus sitting inside.

‘Santa, Do You Have Licence?’

“Santa!” the officer exclaimed while flashing his torch at the driver. Santa calmly informed the sheriff that he was carrying a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon), which is legally required to be declared during traffic stops in Ohio.

“Santa has a CCW? Times are rough,” the deputy joked, to which Santa replied, "You gotta protect yourself.” Mrs Claus chimed in, saying, “The North Pole isn’t what it used to be.”

The officer then asked, "Santa, Do you have your driver's licence?" As Santa struggled to locate the licence, the sheriff teased that he might lose his Christmas presents for stopping Santa himself.

‘Video Of The Night’

"Oh My God, this is the video of the night!" the sheriff exclaimed. The deputy eventually let the couple off with a verbal warning, without issuing any ticket. "You need to slow down your speed," the Sheriff said as he posed for a picture with Santa, and wished the couple "Merry Christmas” before allowing them to continue on their way.

Sharing the video on Facebook, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Ho ho hold on! Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted flying a little too fast through Fulton County. No coal was issued — just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down.”

Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

Netizens couldn't stop laughing at the video, with one exclaiming, “Let that man go! He’s got a global shift to run and eight reindeer on standby." Another quipped, “Sounds like he had a little too much eggnog before hitting the sleigh.” A netizen said, “Santa carrying a concealed weapon — only in the USA!”

Many praised the deputy for handling the stop with humour, while others called it the most “on-brand Christmas traffic stop” they had ever seen.

The video has become one of the most wholesome and hilarious holiday stories of the season.