Fact-Check: Viral Photo of ‘Rare Black' Lion Stuns Internet But Is It Real? | Image: X

A breathtaking image of a ‘rare black’ lion has gone viral on social media, leaving users amazed and curious. The powerful-looking lion appears to walk through a misty forest, its ‘rare black’ colour giving it a mysterious look.

Many users called it a once-in-a-lifetime sighting but others asked: is this AI-generated?

Fact Check: Black Lions Do Not Exist

Although the photo looks incredibly real, black lions are not real animals. According to wildlife experts, lions have never shown melanism, the genetic condition that causes some animals like leopards or jaguars to have black fur.

Lions can sometimes have dark manes, but their body fur stays the usual golden or tawny color.

The viral ‘black colour’ lion image is created using AI.

Social Media Reacts

The viral image shared on Instagram gathered millions of views. Many people were amazed by the photo.

One user wrote, “Nature never stops surprising us. A BLACK LION? Unreal!”

“This is the most powerful animal I’ve ever seen. Is it even real?”, said second user.