Watch: College Student's 'No Entry' in Class Revenge On Teacher Goes Viral, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

College Students Locks Out Professor for Being Late, Video Goes Viral | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: A hilarious video has gone viral showing a group of college students locking their professor out of the classroom and the reason made the internet ask why?

Why Did They Do It?

In a playful twist, the students decided to take revenge on their teacher, who showed up three minutes late for an 8:45 AM class. Usually, it's students who get scolded for being late but this time, the class took punctuality into their own hands.

The video opens with a shot of a student showing the time on her phone 8:48 AM. The camera then shows the professor standing calmly outside the closed classroom door while the students giggle from inside.

While the identity of the college or professor is still unconfirmed, many social media users are loving the students’ cheeky move.

Social Media Reacts ‘Uno Reverse’

As soon as the video goes viral, it continues to gain views on Instagram and other social platforms, with thousands of likes, and reposts.

A user commented ‘Teachers are human too yaarrr’.



‘Other user said ’rules are for everyone', while another said ‘ No Attendance for sir today’.



A user said' Niceeee…it should happen', while another stated ' Attendance teacher ke paas hai ( Attendance is with the teacher).