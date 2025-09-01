Republic World
Updated 1 September 2025 at 13:14 IST

Fake Emails Targeting PAN Card Holders: Government Issues Warning

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Fake Emails Targeting PAN Card Holders: Government Issues Warning | Image: Pexels
Have you recently come across an email asking you to download an e-PAN card? Be careful, it could be a scam. 

The Income Tax Department and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check have together warned people about fake emails pretending to be from official sources. These emails claim to help you download your PAN card but are in real fake and dangerous. 

What the Fake Emails Do

These are fake emails drafted very skillfully that may seem genuine at first glance. These emails contain clickable links. It asks you to open attachments and share your personal or bank details. 

The government’s fact-checking wing urges not to trust these messages. Clicking or sharing information can allow scammers to steal sensitive data like your bank account or credit card details.

What the Government Says

The official Income Tax website clearly states that the department never asks for detailed personal or banking information over email. People should not reply to such emails or open attachments. They have dangerous links in these emails may lead to fake websites designed to look real.

The advisory also suggests using updated anti-virus and firewall software to stay safe online.

PIB Fact Check Alert

The PIB’s fact-checking team posted a public warning on social media, calling these emails “fake”. It urged people not to respond to emails, links, calls, or SMS asking for financial details. The team also shares an official link for reporting phishing attempts. 

What You Should Do

If you get such an email, it is best to ignore it. Never click links or download files. It is best to report these emails on the official Income Tax website.  Your PAN card is a crucial identity document. Do not let fraudsters misuse it. Always trust only the official portal of the Income Tax Department: incometaxindia.gov.in.

Published On: 1 September 2025 at 13:14 IST

