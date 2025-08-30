Viral Video Shows Bizarre Scene: Train Stuck in Varanasi Traffic, Internet Reacts | Watch

A rather unusual sight from Varanasi has left social media users both amused and shocked. In a viral clip, a train can be seen stuck right in the middle of a traffic jam, its tracks blocked by cars, bikes, and other vehicles on the road that goes right through the tracks. Even police officials are also seen trying to clear the passage, but the train appears to be completely stuck, prompting internet users to please a humour at Varanasi's traffic jams.

The video, originally shared on Instagram with an almost satirical comment that “Yeh Banaras h, yaha pr train bhi jam mein faas jatti h guru” (This is Banaras, even trains get stuck in traffic here), has quickly gone viral. It has already gained over 3.9 million views, 104,000 likes, and more than 80,000 shares, sparking countless reactions online.

Interestingly, several users pointed out that the railway tracks in the video were not barricaded, suggesting that it might not have been a passenger train after all, and the jam was a common occurrence for the citizens there.

Watch the video here:

Internet says, "Proud hone vali baat hai ye?"

Reactions online are mixed. Some users joked about the situation; one wrote, “E Banaras ho Guru, yaha kuch bhi ho sakela” (This is Banaras, anything can happen here). Others, however, questioned whether the train was genuinely stuck due to traffic.

Meanwhile, several locals claimed that the railway track shown in the video is only used for engine testing. “This place is near my house, yaha se engine testing ke liye nikalti hain workshop,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, "This track is used for engine testing after making a new engine, don't spread rumour, bro.”

One similar incident from Bengaluru went viral on the internet in 2024, showing a train stuck in the infamous Bengaluru traffic. One user jokingly said," Just Bengaluru things. Not just me or you, even trains can’t escape Bengaluru traffic.”

However, it is later clarified by the officials that the South Western Railway (SWR) identified as Train No. 12557 was halted by the loco pilot on September 24, 2024. The crew had heard a strange noise while the train was running, prompting the loco pilot to stop for a safety check. To prevent road congestion, the gateman opened the railway gates.